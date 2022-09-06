Montrose Acquires Emissions Testing Company AirKinetics

Montrose Environmental Group has announced the acquisition of AirKinetics, a provider of emissions testing services in the Western United States. AirKinetics’ leadership team, including founder and president Tony Wong, will join Montrose’s Measurement and Analysis segment. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

AirKinetics has been a provider of emissions testing services to industry and government partners since 1995. The company is recognized as a top environmental testing firm in Southern California, with domain expertise in compliance and regulatory testing, CEMS testing, engineering and diagnostics testing and ambient air monitoring. AirKinetics’ expertise is primarily in California, Hawaii, Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington.

Montrose acquired TriAD Environmental Consultants (TriAD), an environmental consulting services firm based in Tennessee with a regional client base throughout the Southeast, earlier this summer. TriAD’s leadership team, including founders and principals Nancy Sullivan, Mark Hobbs and Dwight Hinch, will join Montrose’s Assessment, Permitting & Response segment.

Offering technical assistance to commercial, industrial and governmental clients, TriAD’s expertise includes solid waste permitting and compliance, environmental regulatory compliance, environmental engineering and monitoring, site assessments and remediation, stormwater management, corrective action programs and air permitting services.

Earlier this year, the company also acquired Environmental Standards, Inc., an environmental consulting firm providing services in the oil & gas, utilities/energy, chemical, industrial/manufacturing, coal/mining, real estate, legal, financial, insurance, non-regulatory government, and landfill markets. With a presence today in eleven states, the company specializes in environmental chemistry, consulting geosciences, environmental data management, emergency response quality assurance oversight, and auditing/health and safety support.