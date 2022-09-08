Real Estate Company Acquires Software Platform for Utility Data Automation

Measurabl, an ESG technology platform for real estate, has announced its acquisition of WegoWise, a software platform for utility data automation and residential real estate from AppFolio, Inc. As a result of the acquisition, Measurabl will add this residential real estate software application into its overall ESG platform.

Until now, most utility data acquisition required a mixture of third-party technologies and service providers. WegoWise has “altered this dynamic with its utility automation infrastructure,” which the company says will provide new opportunities for Measurabl’s customers and partners while also further extending Measurabl’s ESG goals.

“Over the last several years, WegoWise has been vital in not only determining the multiplication of energy and water savings we have been able to achieve over our portfolio of communities, but in easily communicating that savings to our clients and residents,” said Elizabeth Merzigian, Sustainability Manager at Peabody Properties, Inc..

WegoWise’s customer base of over 650 customers will be added to Measurabl’s global solution adopted across over 13 billion square feet of commercial real estate in 90 countries.

Cloud-based management solutions have become increasingly popular. As technology and automation increase in businesses, around 90% of companies use some form of cloud technology in their operations, according to manufacturing service provider MANTEC. The organization says cloud-based systems improve reliability, optimization and centralization of operations and cut costs.

The acquisition is Measurabl’s second this year, following the April acquisition of Hatch Data. Hatch Data’s smart building platform is designed to decarbonize real estate portfolios and is built on open standards and made for interoperability. The system provides access to data from meters, building systems and internet of things sensors.

Measurabl said the Hatch Data system will allow it to add real-time building-level insights, project recommendations and other tools to help improve ESG performance and meet carbon goals and compliance needs.