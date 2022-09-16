The Daughters of Mary Campus Activates New Microgrid

Schneider Electric, joined by Citizens Energy, has activated a microgrid to power four critical community facilities at the Daughters of Mary of the Immaculate Conception campus.

The first installation, a solar array, was completed five years ago and is now a key component of the campus microgrid to serve its senior living facilities. The project transforms the 137-acre campus into a renewable energy hub, using green energy to power four standalone buildings and reduce energy costs for the organization. The $7 million project ensures that the critical institution will be able to provide much-needed social services and senior care through emergencies that threaten the local electric grid.

The design combines 1.4 megawatt hours of battery storage capacity with a total of 1.2 megawatts of solar generation to create a completely self-sufficient system. This unique technology utilizes funding provided by a grant from the State of Connecticut administered by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) in the amount of $3.9 million. The project is also the state’s first microgrid capable of operating on 100% renewable energy around the clock in island mode.

The technology was developed through the Connecticut Green Bank’s Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program. The nation’s first green bank offers a financial model that lets you pay for green improvements over time through a voluntary benefit assessment on your property tax bill. C-PACE makes it easier for building owners to secure low-interest capital to fund energy improvements.

Earlier this month, Schneider Electric also announced that it will reduce CO2 emissions and reach net zero within its operations by 2030 using carbon offsets. It makes the same carbon-neutral pledge — without offsets — by 2040. It is going further, though, and including its supply chain in its carbon neutrality vow; its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions — internal operations and supply chain — will hit net zero by 2050 using carbon offsets.