West Virginia Now Home to Clean Hydrogen Hub

The State of West Virginia, EQT Corporation, the nation’s largest natural gas producer, Battelle, GTI Energy, and Allegheny Science & Technology (AST) have collaborated to establish a Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub in the Appalachian region, the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2).
The Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) is expected to be centered in West Virginia while expanding its impact, through cooperative efforts in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. The region is the ideal location for a clean hydrogen hub due to its unique access to ample low-cost natural gas feedstock, end-user demand, workforce and technology capability, and carbon sequestration potential.
ARCH2 will be a key foundational component of America’s transition toward decarbonization. The ARCH2 team is composed of entities with operations across the Appalachian region spanning the hydrogen value chain as well as energy technology organizations, including the National Energy Technology Laboratory, consultants, academic institutions, community organizations, and NGOs that will provide commercial, technical, and programmatic leadership for the development and buildout of the hub.
Additional industrial partners and other stakeholders, including community organizations, are encouraged to participate and contribute to ARCH2’s clean energy ecosystem.
The Appalachian region provides significant existing resources for ARCH2, including the critical infrastructure required for low-cost natural gas production and storage, existing pipelines and transportation networks, and proximity to major end-use markets in the Midwest and Northeast. The region also boasts a highly skilled energy workforce — as well as support from labor organizations, environmental non-profits, academic institutions, and community stakeholders — all of which will be integral to project development and associated job retention and creation, particularly in disadvantaged and underserved communities.
Current Participating Entities:
|Air Liquide
|GTI Energy
|Allegheny Science & Technology
|Hope Gas
|American Electric Power
|IN-2-Market
|The Babcock & Wilcox Company
|Long Ridge Energy & Power, LLC
|Battelle
|Marathon Petroleum, including its Affiliate MPLX
|BHE GT&S
|Marshall University Research Corporation
|Bloom Energy
|Mountain Transit Authority
|Chemours
|National Energy Technology Laboratory
|Climate Smart Business Solutions
|National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation
|CNX
|New Fortress
|Cornerstone Chemical Company
|Nucor Steel West Virginia
|Dominion Energy
|OVRTA
|DT-Midstream
|Peoples Natural Gas
|ElementUS
|Plug Power
|Emerging Fuels Technology
|Potomac Valley Transit Authority
|Energy Innovation Center Institute, Inc.
|Stark Area Regional Transit Authority
|EPRI
|General Hydrogen Corp.
|EQT
|TC Energy Corporation
|Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority
|TRC Companies
|Fidelis New Energy
|Watt Fuel Cell
|General Hydrogen Corp
|West Virginia University
|Greylock Midstream
|Williams