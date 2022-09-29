If you've no account register here first time
West Virginia Now Home to Clean Hydrogen Hub

hydrogen
The State of West Virginia, EQT Corporation, the nation’s largest natural gas producer, Battelle, GTI Energy, and Allegheny Science & Technology (AST) have collaborated to establish a Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub in the Appalachian region, the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2).

The Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) is expected to be centered in West Virginia while expanding its impact, through cooperative efforts in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. The region is the ideal location for a clean hydrogen hub due to its unique access to ample low-cost natural gas feedstock, end-user demand, workforce and technology capability, and carbon sequestration potential.

ARCH2 will be a key foundational component of America’s transition toward decarbonization. The ARCH2 team is composed of entities with operations across the Appalachian region spanning the hydrogen value chain as well as energy technology organizations, including the National Energy Technology Laboratory, consultants, academic institutions, community organizations, and NGOs that will provide commercial, technical, and programmatic leadership for the development and buildout of the hub.

Additional industrial partners and other stakeholders, including community organizations, are encouraged to participate and contribute to ARCH2’s clean energy ecosystem.

The Appalachian region provides significant existing resources for ARCH2, including the critical infrastructure required for low-cost natural gas production and storage, existing pipelines and transportation networks, and proximity to major end-use markets in the Midwest and Northeast. The region also boasts a highly skilled energy workforce — as well as support from labor organizations, environmental non-profits, academic institutions, and community stakeholders — all of which will be integral to project development and associated job retention and creation, particularly in disadvantaged and underserved communities.

Current Participating Entities:

Air Liquide   GTI Energy
Allegheny Science & Technology   Hope Gas
American Electric Power   IN-2-Market
The Babcock & Wilcox Company   Long Ridge Energy & Power, LLC
Battelle   Marathon Petroleum, including its Affiliate MPLX
BHE GT&S   Marshall University Research Corporation
Bloom Energy   Mountain Transit Authority
Chemours   National Energy Technology Laboratory
Climate Smart Business Solutions   National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation
CNX   New Fortress
Cornerstone Chemical Company   Nucor Steel West Virginia
Dominion Energy   OVRTA
DT-Midstream   Peoples Natural Gas
ElementUS   Plug Power
Emerging Fuels Technology   Potomac Valley Transit Authority
Energy Innovation Center Institute, Inc.   Stark Area Regional Transit Authority
EPRI   General Hydrogen Corp.
EQT   TC Energy Corporation
Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority   TRC Companies
Fidelis New Energy   Watt Fuel Cell
General Hydrogen Corp   West Virginia University
Greylock Midstream   Williams

