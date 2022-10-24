Aurubis Tests the Use of Blue Ammonia to Decarbonize Manufacturing

Aurubis is testing the industrial use of blue ammonia as a fuel. The pilot project has been put into operation at the company’s Hamburg site.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) shipped the 13 tons of ammonia required for the test series from the United Arab Emirates, which were transshipped at Terminal Altenwerder by Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA). The delivery was a result of the hydrogen collaboration between the United Arab Emirates and Germany, which was intensified at the beginning of the year.

Use of ammonia reduces the amount of natural gas required for the production of copper wire rods by up to 20%. “We want our production to be climate-neutral well before 2050. Ammonia can be an important component of the hydrogen supply chain to achieve this goal,” said Aurubis CEO Roland Harings.

Recent research by Schneider Electric and MIT Technology Review has revealed a concerted push towards sustainability within the manufacturing sector, with a long-term goal of total carbon visibility across the entire supply chain.

The joint research, entitled “Equipment management and sustainability,” reveals that leading manufacturers are shifting to making sustainability the goal of process improvements rather than merely a by-product of responsible equipment management.

Just last month, more than 200 industry leaders endorsed strategies from the Mission Possible Partnership (MPP) to decarbonize some of the world’s hardest-to-abate, carbon-intensive industries in this decade.

New plans released at New York Climate Week for production of near-zero emissions materials — aluminum, ammonia, and steel — have won support from more than 60 companies, bringing to more than 200 the tally of endorsements for MPP’s published Sector Transition Strategies (STS) which also include aviation, shipping, and trucking.