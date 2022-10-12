Black + Decker Launches Tool Line Made from Recycled Material

Black + Decker announced the retail launch of the first phase of the reviva power tool line. The new lineup is geared towards the eco-conscious consumer, as each tool’s housing is manufactured from 50% recycled material.

Each reviva product is created in partnership with Eastman and the tool’s housing is engineered for durability, made from Tritan Renew, a 50% certified recycled material. In addition to its tool housing composition, every tool in the reviva family of products is delivered in packaging designed to be curbside recyclable which doubles as a storage box. Through a partnership with TerraCycle, Stanley Black & Decker is now offering consumers the opportunity to recycle products, like the reviva line, at the end of the product’s useable life cycle.

reviva 12V MAX Drill Driver

This cordless drill driver contains an amount of recycled material the equivalent of eight 16.9 fl-oz. single-use plastic water bottles, constructed with Tritan Renew 50% certified recycled material.

reviva 12V MAX Detail Sander

The reviva detail sander’s housing is constructed with Tritan Renew 50% certified recycled material, made with an amount of recycled the equivalent of 11 16.9 fl-oz. single-use plastic water bottles.

reviva 12V MAX Cordless Jigsaw

The reviva Cordless Jigsaw’s housing is constructed with Tritan Renew 50% certified recycled material, incorporating an amount of recycled material the equivalent of 18 16.9 fl-oz. single-use plastic water bottles.

reviva 4V MAX Screwdriver

The reviva 4V MAX Screwdriver’s housing is manufactured with Tritan Renew 50% certified recycled material, incorporating an amount of recycled material the equivalent of four 16.9 fl-oz. single-use plastic bottles.