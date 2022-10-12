If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Black + Decker Launches Tool Line Made from Recycled Material

black + decker
(Credit: Black + Decker)

Black + Decker announced the retail launch of the first phase of the reviva power tool line. The new lineup is geared towards the eco-conscious consumer, as each tool’s housing is manufactured from 50% recycled material.

Each reviva product is created in partnership with Eastman and the tool’s housing is engineered for durability, made from Tritan Renew, a 50% certified recycled material. In addition to its tool housing composition, every tool in the reviva family of products is delivered in packaging designed to be curbside recyclable which doubles as a storage box. Through a partnership with TerraCycle, Stanley Black & Decker is now offering consumers the opportunity to recycle products, like the reviva line, at the end of the product’s useable life cycle.

reviva 12V MAX Drill Driver

This cordless drill driver contains an amount of recycled material the equivalent of eight 16.9 fl-oz. single-use plastic water bottles, constructed with Tritan Renew 50% certified recycled material.

reviva 12V MAX Detail Sander 

The reviva detail sander’s housing is constructed with Tritan Renew 50% certified recycled material, made with an amount of recycled the equivalent of 11 16.9 fl-oz. single-use plastic water bottles.

reviva 12V MAX Cordless Jigsaw 

The reviva Cordless Jigsaw’s housing is constructed with Tritan Renew 50% certified recycled material, incorporating an amount of recycled material the equivalent of 18 16.9 fl-oz. single-use plastic water bottles.

reviva 4V MAX Screwdriver 

The reviva 4V MAX Screwdriver’s housing is manufactured with Tritan Renew 50% certified recycled material, incorporating an amount of recycled material the equivalent of four 16.9 fl-oz. single-use plastic bottles.

Whitepapers

Implementing an ESG Program: The CEO’s ESG Checklist

3 Top Tips to a Comprehensive Water Stewardship Program

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

BP Inks RNG Deal as Oil and Gas Industry Faces Challenges, Criticism to Lower Emissions
BP Inks RNG Deal as Oil and Gas Industry Faces Challenges, Criticism to Lower Emissions
GM Unveils Energy Management, Technology Business
GM Unveils Energy Management, Technology Business
UN Aviation Group Vows to Achieve Net Zero by 2050
UN Aviation Group Vows to Achieve Net Zero by 2050
Sustainability Is Key to Nissan’s Success, Including Selling More EVs and Reducing Waste
Sustainability Is Key to Nissan’s Success, Including Selling More EVs and Reducing Waste
﻿
[countdown date="19 July 2022" timezone="-5" hour="3" format="dHM" event="Register for the 2022 E+E Leader Solutions Summit today!"] open counter

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×
© Copyright 2022 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.