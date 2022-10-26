Centrica Business Solutions Partners with UNOH to Improve Energy Efficiency

Centrica Business Solutions has partnered with the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) to start a $3.1 million project across 28 buildings on the school’s campus in Lima, Ohio, to improve energy efficiency and replace facilities on campus.

Centrica with MSI Utilities, UNOH’s long-time energy partner. After identifying the deferred maintenance needs around the campus, Centrica worked with Metrus Energy to provide funding via Metrus Energy’s Sustainable Efficiency Services Agreement to finance the project. Centrica and MSI Utilities will provide engineering, construction, and ongoing measurement and verification services.

Like many other campuses across the country, these improvements will include new LED Lighting, HVAC replacements, HVAC motor upgrades, and new water upgrades. The project provides decarbonization benefits and is expected to reduce the annual emissions of CO2 by 957 metric tons. Electric savings of 1,941,582 kWh are expected each year. Water savings of 7,366,000 gallons are also expected to be achieved annually. The maintenance project will occur across academic, residential, athletic, retail and staff buildings.

Similarly, Boston University’s new Center for Computing and Data Sciences recently made renovations to get nearly all of its heating and cooling needs from underground heat exchangers.

The building will circulate water 1,500 feet underground, where it will maintain a temperature of 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit year-round. In the winter the temperature can be boosted using heat pumps to keep the building warm, and in the summer the water temperature is cool enough to provide air conditioning.

The heat pumps will operate through 31 boreholes and provide 300 tons of heating or cooling capacity. The underground heat exchangers will provide 90% of the building’s heating and cooling needs, the university says. Boston University also has a smaller geothermal building, which is heated and cooled by six wells.

“Implementing broad-ranging upgrades for our buildings and facilities will do more than just save UNOH energy and water – it will reduce operational costs, simplify facility maintenance, and enhance the comfort of our students and staff,” said Steven Brown, Vice President of Property Management at UNOH.