The Chemours Company, a global chemistry company, today announced a planned $200 million investment to increase capacity and advance technology for its Nafion ion exchange materials to support the Hydrogen Economy. Accelerated climate ambitions and energy challenges have fast-tracked demand for hydrogen power and fuel cell technology. Chemours’ investment will support growing market demand for clean hydrogen generation using water electrolyzers, energy storage in flow batteries, and hydrogen conversion to power fuel cell vehicles of the future.

The investment will focus on the Nafion ion exchange materials technology platform, whose chemical properties can help generate clean hydrogen from water electrolysis enabling the Hydrogen Economy. Nafion proton exchange membranes are used in fuel cells to convert hydrogen to power instantly, making fleets of zero-emission fuel cell-powered trucks, buses, trains, and cars a reality. And Nafion ion exchange materials enable flow batteries to store excess renewable energy and convert it back to electricity, helping to solve the challenge of renewable power intermittency.

This capacity investment by Chemours will contribute to its goal of shifting the company’s product portfolio to offerings that contribute to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Chemours is evaluating potential locations in the United States and Europe for the investment in accordance with applicable regulatory frameworks and is particularly interested in supporting the local communities where they operate.