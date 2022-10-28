Cority has upgraded a waste management system into its software-as-a-service EHS platform to improve tracking and reporting capabilities that can help companies improve sustainability and ESG efforts.

Completely integrating the waste management platform into Cority’s software is part of a 2020 acquisition of Enviance, giving users an upgrade of the Enviance system with a more modern and responsive technology, Cority says. The system can track waste in real-time, reduce risk, and create regulatory reports.

The upgrade will combine the Enviance and Cority waste management platforms into a single offering to put all users on the same SaaS-based CorityOne system. When Cority acquired Enviance, which was one of the earliest environmental, health, and safety (EHS) software providers when it started in 1999, the company had grown to offer services to more than 400 organizations across 30 industries.

The data from the waste management system can help companies monitor waste and identify recycling and reuse options. It can also provide insight into an operation’s carbon footprint in relation to waste management. The system will provide a faster and more responsive interface compatible with modern browsers, support for mobile devices, and an extensive dashboard with report creation capabilities.

Cority says it will use the waste management dataset combined with information from across its software capabilities to improve efficiencies and more accurate reporting to provide a thorough EHS offering.

“With the increased demand for comprehensive ESG reporting, the ability to aggregate and combine data from throughout an organization is becoming more and more important,” Amanda Smith, vice president of solutions marketing and enablement at Cority, told Environment+Energy Leader. “Data can no longer live in silos if customers want to be able to accurately report on its sustainability initiatives and identify or track areas in need of improvement.”

Data and management systems are becoming crucial pieces in industries, especially as disclosures and regulations on ESG efforts increase. The European Union, for example, proposed new rules this year on corporate sustainability reporting.

Waste management improvements have been a growing focus of sustainability efforts. In the US, the EPA has estimated industrial waste is as high as 7.6 billion tons a year.

Over the past two months, RoadRunner Recycling and Waste Management have made acquisitions to improve recycling operations. EverlastLabs also raised $16.1 million to improve its artificial intelligence waste and recycling platform which will help facilities capture more recyclables.

The City of Houston also began using a digital platform from Rubicon Technologies to provide data to improve its waste and recycling system. In a different approach, Republic Services and Archaea Energy are planning a renewable natural gas facility at a landfill in Tennessee.

Cority has made several acquisitions in addition to the Enviance deal over the past few years and says it plans to use those additions to continue enhancing its own EHS platform. It recently acquired ESG reporting software company Reporting 21 and last year it acquired WeSustain to help build a sustainability cloud offering. Cority says it either upgrades the acquired systems or integrates them into the CorityOne platform.