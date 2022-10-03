From the Editor: Reminder of the Upcoming Deadline for E+E50 Nominations

Dear Reader,

The deadline for Environment+Energy Leader’s Honoree program is less than a month away, and if you haven’t already submitted a nominee, the time is now. The Environment+Energy 50 (E+E50) was created six years ago to honor the individuals — not the companies, not the products or programs, but the people themselves — who are currently making a difference in the field of environmental and energy management. Deadline for submissions is October 29, 2022. There are no fees associated with this program.

Awards programs for products or initiatives, or even for companies themselves, abound — we have our own, in fact, and you can read more about it here — but who are the actual individuals driving the success behind these programs? Who are the dreamers, the innovators, the big thinkers, the hard workers fighting to create change and generate results? Who are the people creating successful companies or contributing to the success of their companies, which in turn are helping to mitigate climate change?

Those are the people we want to hear about, because those are the people we should all celebrate! Help us call them out and acknowledge their hard work by nominating them for the E+E50 Honoree program.

Who is eligible for the E+E50?

The E+E50 program is open to anyone working in the fields of environmental, sustainability or energy management. Nominate VPs, directors, CEOs, founders and owners, in-the-trenches employees, or anyone else sparking ideas and action and who are making things happen.

Ask yourself: who do I work with whose light shines the brightest? Who is helping drive a product, program, company or the industry as a whole toward a sustainable future? Nominations are welcome from commercial and industrial companies, government officials, NGOs and vendor companies. And we’re not just looking for C-suite nominations –consider anyone from the CEO all the way down the line to the folks working diligently behind the scenes and shaping the industry.

And if that person is you, feel free to toot your own horn!

Can you tell me more about the program?

The deadline to submit someone for consideration is October 29, 2022. Honorees will be announced on November 29, 2022, on the Environment+Energy Leader website and in our newsletter (see past Honorees here).

Honorees also have the opportunity to be featured in a Q&A article that shares some of their success and wisdom.

They will also be celebrated during the Solutions Summit in the spring of 2023.

How do I submit?

Complete the online application. Tell us who is doing the nominating (that part stays confidential) and who the nominee is.

Be as detailed as possible about the person you are submitting for consideration. Who are they? What do they do and how do they do it? What makes them such a success? In what ways have they impressed you? What made you sit up and take notice? How are they helping ensure a sustainable future?

Include specific environmental and energy management projects or products the have worked on, along with results, whenever possible. Remember, tangible, quantifiable results are what is driving the industry forward, and details about those tangible results will determine our E+E50 Honorees.

Environment+Energy Leader’s editors and select industry thought leaders will make final determinations on the honorees.

More information on the program can be found here. Or go straight to the submission form.