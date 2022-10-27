Google Partnership to Provide AI-Powered Sustainability Apps

Google Cloud will launch three AI-powered sustainability applications combining the company’s AssetCare platform with the power and reach of Google Cloud and additional services such as Google Earth Engine. Google Cloud partnered with mCloud Technologies, a provider of AI-powered asset management and ESG solutions, on this project.

The strategic partnership between mCloud and Google Cloud is timely as the United States, the European Union, and Saudi Arabia make major commitments to methane abatement and the implementation of more stringent emission regulations. As a result, energy-intensive organizations across the globe are seeking new technologies to automate and streamline their emissions management and sustainability programs – the areas that mCloud and Google Cloud are now targeting with these applications.

These apps will deliver “Results-as-a-Service,” targeting oil and gas facilities, commercial buildings, and wind farms applying mCloud’s industrial AI, visual analytics, and 3D digital twin capabilities to measure, locate, and correct harmful emissions, eliminate energy waste, minimize carbon and methane footprints, and maximize the contributions of renewable wind energy around the world.

As part of this partnership, mCloud joins the Google Partner Advantage program and mCloud and Google Cloud plan to jointly co-market and deliver these applications to customers worldwide, offering services to specific customers in the United States, Canada, UK and Europe, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Japan alongside major global customers already working with both companies.

In partnership with Google Cloud, mCloud will directly integrate and leverage core Google Cloud services such as Google Earth Engine, Vision AI, Natural Language AI, Translation AI, TensorFlow, and more to enable powerful capabilities driving the sustainability of asset- and energy-intensive operations: