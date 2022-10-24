Melodea Extends Its Sustainable Packaging Coatings to US Markets

Green-tech start-up Melodea, producer of sustainable barrier coatings for packaging, has plans to expand its eco-friendly solution to more areas. The move is set to support increased production capacity of its plastic-free, plant-based barrier coatings to help the US and South American markets.

One of the biggest strains on the ecology and climate is plastic waste. Of the millions of tons of plastic waste generated each year, single-use plastic packaging produces the most. Melodea produces barrier coating material sourced from wood pulp, a sidestream of the paper-making industry. This green solution is helping food, beverage, and consumer goods packagers sever unwanted ties with plastic. Plastic has long been necessary to maintain food freshness, acting as a barrier to prevent unwanted transmission of oxygen, water, oil, or grease into the products.

Melodea developed a formula derived from cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) that can withstand high humidity and protects packed products from oxygen, water, oil, and grease. This plant material offers an alternative to plastic and aluminum for maintaining the quality and integrity of packaged foods. As a forestry by-product, it also is biodegradable, fully recyclable, and non-toxic to people or the environment. The material is currently being used for the manufacture of paper-based pouches, lids, molded pulp trays, and more.

In line with increasing demand from the US market, Melodea will operate a toll manufacturing plant in the US which will allow for the cost-effective production, shipping and easier logistics of its two leading products: MelOx, which protects packaged products from oxygen, oil and grease transmission; and VBcoat, which counteracts the transmission of water, oil, and grease. All of Melodea’s barrier coatings are in compliance with FDA regulations for food packaging.

Melodea estimates it will be ready to start shipping locally from the US site within the next 3 to 6 months as it initiates production of its barrier coatings with a local US partner. The new pipeline will serve its current North American clients, including leading food and consumer goods companies.

How Fast Is the Sustainable Packaging Market Growing?

The global green packaging market size had a revenue holding of $229.46 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach $409.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022–2030, according to Straits Research.

Demand for molded pulp packaging is forecast to increase 6.2% per year through 2026, finds a new Freedonia Group analysis. This relatively small, but quickly expanding, segment of the larger packaging market is seeing increased growth due primarily to the environmental benefits of molded fiber products, including its recyclability, biodegradability, and compostability (in commercial composting facilities).

Mars, Unilever and WWP Beauty are just a few of the companies that have been working to increase the use of sustainable packaging in recent years.