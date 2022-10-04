If you've no account register here first time
Nebraska’s First Commercial Carbon Capture Project Launches

CO2
(Credit: Pixabay)

Carbon America, a carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) developer, announced today an agreement with Bridgeport Ethanol to develop a carbon capture and storage project in Nebraska. The project will capture and store approximately 175,000 tons of CO2 per year, equivalent to 95% of total emissions from the ethanol facility’s fermentation process. This is the first commercial project of its kind in the state of Nebraska.

As the second largest ethanol-producing state in the US, this project marks an important milestone for the Nebraska ethanol industry. The project will enable Bridgeport Ethanol, LLC to reduce the carbon intensity of ethanol production, and increase their competitiveness in the market.

Carbon America plans to install carbon capture equipment that will extract CO2 from the ethanol production process and transfer the gas via a new carbon dioxide pipeline to an underground geologic sequestration site near the plant. The sequestration site is designed to comply with Federal Class VI and California Air Resource Board Low Carbon Fuel Standard Permanency requirements.

Carbon America is working closely with the EPA and multiple Nebraska regulatory agencies to ensure the project meets all environmental regulations. The company expects the first injection to begin in 2024.

Global Green Packaging Market to Reach $409B by 2030
Wärtsilä Upgrades Power Plant Supplying Energy to Nevada Mine
Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Management Drives Sphera Acquisition
New California Laws Ban Sale of Textiles, Cosmetics Containing PFAS
