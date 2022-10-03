If you've no account register here first time
Open for Submissions: Eleventh Annual E+E Leader Awards

E+E Leader Awards

Environment+Energy Leader announces its call for submissions for the eleventh annual E+E Leader Awards.  Preferred pricing and deadline for awards submissions is December 31, 2022. Winners of the E+E Leader Awards will be featured at our July Solutions Summit, in our annual Awards ebook, and promoted widely throughout our website and newsletters. The entry form is simple and straightforward and is available for your submissions today.

Top Products of the Year and Top Projects of the Year will be awarded across a range of environmental and energy management specialties. A Judges’ Choice Award will be given to the top scorer in each of the project and the product categories.

Unbiased industry judges evaluate each entry using a rigorous set of guidelines, and only those with the highest scores are given Top Product of the Year or Top Project of the Year Awards.

How do I enter the E+E Leader Awards?

Check out the Awards page for more information and a link to the submission form. Want to get an idea of the types of projects and products that win awards? Download the ebook that features last year’s winners.

