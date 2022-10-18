If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Reminder: Energy Summit Kicks Off with Speakers from Google, Kimberly-Clark and More

Environment+Energy Leader’s Virtual Energy Management Summit kicks off Tuesday, March 22, at 8:30 a.m. ET with networking and an exhibit hall. A keynote with Geoff Stiles, senior VP of facilities and events for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, begins at 9:00. Stiles will share details on how to manage large facility sustainability and energy upgrades.

Throughout the rest of the day, viewers will hear first-hand accounts of successful energy management system integrations from experts across a spectrum of industries. They will:

  • Learn to put the power of energy management best-practices to work;
  • Hear about initiatives and technologies that can achieve energy resiliency and reliability goals;
  • Meet peers who share challenges and pitfalls and can provide proven solutions from first-hand experience;
  • Walk away with practical knowledge on how to begin improving energy management today from experts in the know.

Topics covered include managing retrofits, data management, net-zero, off-site energy, renewable energy procurement, DER strategies and more. Experts come from organizations like Google, Kimberly-Clark, US Department of Energy, City University of New York, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and more.

Register here.

Whitepapers

Implementing an ESG Program: The CEO’s ESG Checklist

3 Top Tips to a Comprehensive Water Stewardship Program

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Building a Pathway to Circularity for Plastics
Building a Pathway to Circularity for Plastics
Castrol Building Data Center Immersion Cooling Test Site
Castrol Building Data Center Immersion Cooling Test Site
Strong Growth Predicted for Microgrid Market
Strong Growth Predicted for Microgrid Market
Virtual Summit Begins in Two Days: Join E+E Leader for Tactics & Strategies
Virtual Summit Begins in Two Days: Join E+E Leader for Tactics & Strategies
﻿
[countdown date="19 July 2022" timezone="-5" hour="3" format="dHM" event="Register for the 2022 E+E Leader Solutions Summit today!"] open counter

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×
© Copyright 2022 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.