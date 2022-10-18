Reminder: Energy Summit Kicks Off with Speakers from Google, Kimberly-Clark and More

Environment+Energy Leader’s Virtual Energy Management Summit kicks off Tuesday, March 22, at 8:30 a.m. ET with networking and an exhibit hall. A keynote with Geoff Stiles, senior VP of facilities and events for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, begins at 9:00. Stiles will share details on how to manage large facility sustainability and energy upgrades.

Throughout the rest of the day, viewers will hear first-hand accounts of successful energy management system integrations from experts across a spectrum of industries. They will:

Learn to put the power of energy management best-practices to work;

Hear about initiatives and technologies that can achieve energy resiliency and reliability goals;

Meet peers who share challenges and pitfalls and can provide proven solutions from first-hand experience;

Walk away with practical knowledge on how to begin improving energy management today from experts in the know.

Topics covered include managing retrofits, data management, net-zero, off-site energy, renewable energy procurement, DER strategies and more. Experts come from organizations like Google, Kimberly-Clark, US Department of Energy, City University of New York, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and more.

