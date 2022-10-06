The recent report, VISION by Protiviti, is an ESG survey that was conducted in collaboration with the Global Centre on Healthcare and Urbanization at Kellogg College, University of Oxford, U.K. While the survey found that 98% of global business leaders cite ESG as a top factor in business success, only 25% of North American respondents think that prioritizing an ESG strategy will be an ‘extremely important’ focus by 2032, compared to 71% of their counterparts in the Asia-Pacific region and 58% in Europe.

This ‘enthusiasm gap’ could indicate a majority of North American business leaders are out of step with other leaders globally in establishing and/or achieving ESG goals. Regarding environmental factors specifically, 37% of North American executives shared that they believe their corporate greenhouse gas emissions will decline by 2032, whereas Asia Pacific and European leaders were much more optimistic at 88% and 81%, respectively.

“Every day we see more organizations setting long-term ESG goals, and these goals require clear roadmaps to achieve them. While there continue to be debate and different approaches to ESG, it’s an important topic to many stakeholders. Organizations need to be clear about their goals and objectives for addressing ESG matters,” said Cory Gunderson, executive vice president, Global Solutions, Protiviti. “Our VISION by Protiviti research indicates that ESG will remain a focus within business strategies for most industry sectors over the next decade. However, many organizations – especially those in North America – appear to be in more of a ‘wait and see’ mode and may not be on track compared to their global peers.”

In terms of spending on ESG, 64% of surveyed leaders globally expect an increase in corporate spending to manage environmental risks 10 years from now. However, 61% of North American leaders report numbers that share a different reality, with responses indicating that their companies’ spending for environmental concerns will remain the same or even decrease in 10 years’ time.

Generational discrepancies also arose with the younger C-suite executives (those under the age of 50) indicating that ESG will become extremely important over the next decade (60%). Overall, almost three-quarters of respondents note their company has established a dedicated ESG or sustainability post or office.

Adapting ESG Over the Next 10 Years

Over three-fourths of business leaders surveyed (78%) believe that ESG reporting will become mandatory within 10 years. Fewer than half of North American business leaders (49%) believe ESG reporting will become mandatory by 2032. The survey also found that consumer demand (42%) and regulatory requirements (39%) are expected to be the top two main drivers of change within the ESG space globally in the next 10 years.

Differences arise in tracking the extreme risks that companies are most worried about now and in the next decade. When assessing the highest amount of risk across the E, S, and G currently facing their companies, 43% of business leaders cite the environmental factors, compared to 37% for social and 20% for governance. When asked what area within the ESG spectrum will pose the most ‘extreme risk’ in the next decade, 21% feel environmental factors, whereas 7% report they are extremely concerned about governance factors and 12% think social risks will be the most extreme risk by 2032.

The ESG survey’s respondents were 250 board members, C-suite executives and other global business leaders who work for public, private and non-profit organizations representing a wide range of industries. The survey was conducted in June and July 2022.