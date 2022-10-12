Where does water management fall within the ESG mix? Planning and implementing successful ESG programs can be a daunting task. And while GHG emissions and targets are getting a lot of attention, water resources are also a risk for companies.

During the Environment+Energy Leader Environmental Management Virtual Summit next week, director of sustainability and environmental affairs for Swire Coca-Cola Michael Bernier will join water management experts from Montrose Environmental for a session to discuss water risk.

Corporate-level sustainability goals and targets are often pushed down to the facility level, leaving local leaders the task of deciding where to start and what actions to prioritize. The session, ESG: Coming to a Watershed Near You (Thursday, October 20 at 11:30 am) will focus on the ESG journey from corporate-driven ambitions to local implementation. Montrose Environmental experts Joe Volpe and Jami Patrick will help viewers simplify the process of understanding their water risk and will present actions they can take to contribute to water resilience.

The Environment+Energy Leader Environmental Management Summit will take place October 19-20. The two-day event will include sessions on improving data quality, evaluating materiality, developing sustainability programs that begin with strategy, and more. There will also be networking opportunities and product spotlights.

