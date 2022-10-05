Tennessee to be Home to New Renewable Natural Gas Project

Republic Services and Archaea Energy have announced plans for an RNG facility at Middle Point Landfill in Tennessee to be developed through the companies’ Lightning Renewables joint venture. The project will convert the gas that naturally occurs as the waste in place at Middle Point Landfill decomposes into pipeline-quality RNG that can be used as a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels.

The Middle Point Landfill gas-to-RNG project will create clean energy resources, further control for the potential for off-site odor and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while contributing directly to Republic Services’ long-term sustainability goal to beneficially reuse 50% more biogas by 2030. RNG projects bring meaningful local and global environmental benefits with little to no negative impacts for the local community.

Using EPA estimates, the projected total annual environmental benefits from the project will be equivalent to the carbon sequestered by more than 800,000 acres of US forests in one year.

The previously announced Lightning Renewables joint venture includes plans to develop 39 new RNG projects at landfills owned or operated by Republic Services across the country. The Middle Point project is part of the first phase of development for the joint venture. This RNG partnership builds on a growing slate of environmental commitments by Republic, including fleet electrification and investments in plastics circularity, to create a more sustainable world.