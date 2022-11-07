American Express Commits $5M to Help Cities Reduce Climate-Related Damage

American Express is pledging more than $5 million to organizations helping cities and coastal communities build resilience against future climate-related events, including Ocean Conservancy, Urban Sustainability Directors Network, Resilient Cities Catalyst, and Regional Plan Association. These multi-year grants are part of American Express’s Environmental, Social and Governance pillar to advance climate solutions with a goal to back low-carbon communities through at least $10 million in philanthropic funding by 2025.

Earlier this year, the company announced $3.1 million in grants to support nature-based solutions and sustainability efforts in local communities. Including the grants in this announcement, American Express has now pledged over $8 million in grants towards its $10 million philanthropic goal.

American Express’ new partnerships include: