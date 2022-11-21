Campbell Soup Company to Source 115 MW of Renewable Energy from Oklahoma Wind Farm

Campbell Soup Company and Enel North America today announced a 12-year virtual renewable power purchase agreement, supporting Campbell’s goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Through the agreement, Campbell will purchase the electricity and the associated renewable energy credits from a 115 megawatt share of Enel’s Seven Cowboy wind project in Oklahoma. The contract is expected to commence in July 2023.

The renewable energy credits retained through the agreement will reduce Campbell’s Scope 2 GHG emissions, enabling the company to make progress toward achieving its science-based target to reduce its combined Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 42% by fiscal year 2030. Using expected production from Campbell’s portion of the wind project, the renewable electricity is estimated to avoid approximately 191,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions every year, or the equivalent of approximately 29% of Campbell’s fiscal year 2021 combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Located southwest of Oklahoma City, the Seven Cowboy wind project will have 107 turbines that are expected to generate over 1.3 terawatt hours of energy each year, equivalent to the electricity needs of over 120,000 U.S. households.