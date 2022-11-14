Chevron Commits to Exploring Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Projects in Indonesia

Chevron Corporation, through Chevron New Energies International, has signed a Joint Study Agreement (JSA) to explore the development of selected green hydrogen and green ammonia projects using renewable energy located primarily in Sumatera, Indonesia. Chevron signed with Pertamina Power Indonesia and Keppel Infrastructure, through Keppel New Energy.

The signing of the JSA took place at the Business 20 (B20) Investment Forum held in conjunction with the B20 Summit in Bali. B20 is an official G20 engagement group that represents the global business community.

The JSA intends to explore the feasibility of developing a green hydrogen facility, with a production capacity of at least 40,000 tonnes per annum, powered by 250-400 megawatts of geothermal energy in the initial phase. The hydrogen production facility could have the potential to scale up to 80,000-160,000 tonnes per annum, depending on the availability of geothermal energy as well as market demands.

The JSA aims to draw on the complementary strengths of Pertamina, the largest energy company in Indonesia; Keppel Infrastructure, a leading Singapore-based energy infrastructure solutions provider with a strong track record of developing and operating large scale energy and environmental infrastructure projects; and Chevron, a multinational energy corporation committed to providing affordable, reliable, ever-cleaner energy.

According to an International Energy Agency report, Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, has a viable path to reaching its target of net zero emissions by 2060. Hydrogen and ammonia are expected to be important lower carbon fuels as part of this roadmap. Ammonia can also be used to transport hydrogen and potentially be used to replace bunker fuels as a lower carbon solution in the global maritime industry.

Indonesia accounts for approximately 40% of global geothermal resources, providing opportunities to utilize geothermal energy as a reliable and stable energy source to produce green ammonia or hydrogen.