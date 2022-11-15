Delta Tests Drag Reduction Technology to Advance Fuel Efficiency

Delta is testing drag-reduction technology by Aero Design Labs on its 737-800 and 737-900 fleets. By reducing drag, aircraft are more aerodynamic and use less fuel while in flight.

The companies’ memorandum of understanding includes testing and FAA certification of the technology for Delta’s 737-800 aircraft starting in the first quarter of 2023, followed by the B737-900 fleet in the second half of the same year. Delta will have the option to purchase Aero Design Lab ADRS kits upon certification to outfit most of its more than 200 aircraft in the two fleets.

The Travel Foundation has found that with global tourism set to double in size by 2050 from 2019 levels, current strategies that rely solely on carbon offsetting, technological efficiencies and biofuels will be inadequate. Such measures alone will fail to meet the Paris Agreement-aligned goals to halve emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

Instead, global policymakers and climate planners are urged to combine all those measures with significant investments and incentives for bringing forth the greenest forms of transport, and limits on the most polluting.

In following this advice, Delta has spent about $3.2 billion to become more environmentally sustainable. Most of that money went to new aircraft that are 25% more fuel-efficient per mile. It also went into making its terminals more energy efficient. In addition, it vowed to make a quarter of its ground equipment electric and half of it to run on electricity by 2025.

Delta’s operations and technical capabilities mean that in 2022 alone, Delta expects to have reduced fuel consumption by over 10 million gallons through operational and fleet modifications, such as optimizing flight speeds, improved landing procedures, the installation of enhanced winglets, and lightweight landing gear tires.

Among its other sustainability efforts: using more sustainable aviation fuels and buying carbon credits — money given to rainforest nations so that they can preserve their trees that soak up CO2. While the primary focus is on decarbonizing aviation and reaching net-zero by 2050, Delta has long purchased carbon offsets.