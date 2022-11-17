Dole Activates 2.8MW of Wind Energy for Salad Processing Plant

Dole Fresh Vegetables, a division of Dole plc, has implemented and activated two General Electric 2.8-Megawatt wind turbines at its salad processing plant in Soledad, CA.

Each Dole turbine generating power to the facility stands 499 feet tall at maximum height with rotor diameters of 417 feet. The wind energy generated is primarily delivered to the Dole facility’s electrical system with any excess clean energy generated flowing directly to the Pacific Gas & Electric grid.

The environmental benefits of the project are expected to be significant, according to forecasts. Pursuant to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Greenhouse Gas Equivalency Calculator, this wind project is estimated to directly reduce CO2 emissions by 14,921 tons per year.

Seeking domestically produced renewable energy and reducing the company’s reliance on fossil-fuel power to make a markable positive impact against climate change is in line with the company’s The Dole Way framework. Launched in 2020, the program’s goal is to keep improving opportunities for communities around the world by being an important pioneer of change.

With the facility’s focus on harnessing wind power Dole will also be contributing to the stability of the local electric grid. Salinas Valley possesses a unique geography that provides a strong and consistent wind during the summer months, and particularly in the evening when the electrical grid is most stressed and utilizes more fossil fuel peaker power plants.

The Dole wind turbines were manufactured by General Electric and installed by Foundation Windpower LLC, a developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale wind projects. The project was facilitated and brought to completion with the help of Ryan Park, of Spiral Energy LLC.