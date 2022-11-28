Technology continues to change the face of the environmental and energy management space, while projects to reduce the environmental impact of a company’s operations make the news every day. But the technology and projects that help companies reach their sustainability goals are not created in a vacuum. Behind each new innovation resides an individual or team of individuals who are pushing the boundaries of what it means to be an environmental or energy leader. The Environment+Energy Leader 50 list is made up of those individuals who are innovating and achieving. Today, E+E Leader announces the 2022 list of Honorees.

Only Elite Environmental and Energy Management Pros Make the E+E 50

The annual Environment+Energy Leader 50 list recognizes the top 50 sustainability and energy management professionals working in their space today. These are leaders, VPs, directors, managers, and engineers who are driving their companies – and the environmental, sustainability, and energy management industries – forward.

These individuals are improving their companies’ bottom lines while ensuring the continued transformation into a more resource-efficient, sustainable planet.

Join Us in Saying Congrats to the E+E 50 Honorees

It was particularly exciting to see so many worthy nominations this year and, though it was difficult to narrow down the nominations, we’re thrilled to announce those who made the list. Congratulations to the 2022 Honorees!

In coming weeks and months, Environment+Energy Leader will publish Q&As with these Honorees as they explore some of the projects, products and innovative thinking that have led to their success. In the meantime, check out the list of Honorees, click through to their LinkedIn profiles to learn more about them, and consider reaching out to offer them a heartfelt “congrats.”

Click here to check out the 2022 E+E 50 Honorees. (You can also scroll down to see Honorees from previous years, and to read articles that feature Q&As with many of them.)