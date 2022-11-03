Epic Cleantec Applies Greywater Reuse System to San Francisco Property

San Francisco-based water reuse technology company Epic Cleantec has announced that Fifteen Fifty – the luxury residential building in San Francisco by Related California, is host to the city’s first approved and operational onsite greywater reuse system. Permitted and operated by Epic, the system can recycle up to 7,500 gallons of greywater per day, or 2.5 million gallons per year.

According to Greywater Action, greywater is gently used water from bathroom sinks, showers, tubs, and washing machines.

Epic Cleantec’s onsite water reuse approach captures and treats a building’s wastewater, purifying it for reuse in non-potable applications including irrigation, cooling towers, toilet flushing, laundry, and more. Epic’s approach can help reuse up to 95% of a building’s water, delivering substantial savings on water and wastewater bills and helping cities preserve precious regional water supplies, the company says. The Fifteen Fifty installation captures, filters, and disinfects greywater from showers and laundry, and rainwater from the roof, reusing the highly purified water for toilet flushing. This achievement comes as California grapples with an extended megadrought – the driest time in at least 1,200 years.

According to CNBC, residential water and sewer rates in the US have “outpaced inflation by nearly 300% over the last two decades, while growing urban populations are straining the aging municipal water infrastructure.” California is forecast to spend about $4.3 billion on new treatment facilities, upgrades and expansions to existing reuse treatment plants, and additional networks to distribute reclaimed water to end users.