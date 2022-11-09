Organizations Seek Governmental Support in Lowering Building Emissions

Two dozen building organizations are calling on government representatives at COP27 to commit to decarbonization efforts in the built environment, which they say is a leading driver of climate impacts.

The organizations sent their statement to government representatives that are a part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to express a commitment to meeting targets outlined in the Paris Agreement. Buildings are responsible for nearly 40% of the world’s total greenhouse emissions and the group says collaboration is necessary to accelerate improvements in the industry.

They say mitigation of climate risks starts with lowering, and ultimately eliminating, those emissions associated with existing buildings and new construction. At the center of those efforts will be increasing energy efficiency, using renewable energy, and using materials that are reusable, recyclable, and repairable.

The organizations also call for implementing strategies that align with different regions, which can be used to improve the industry’s sustainability most effectively while also being cost-effective. They also seek to make buildings more resilient to natural events, which would increase lifespans and lower carbon without the need for rebuilds or other improvements.

To stay on track with global net-zero targets, the building industry needs to cut its emissions in half by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency. It outlines numerous strategies and technologies the industry can use to help make improvements, including improved building energy codes, heat pumps, and efficient lighting.

In the United States, the Department of Energy began distributing $225 million to state and local governments to improve building efficiency. Cities such as Denver and New York also have significant building emissions laws in place.

Some recent projects to improve building and construction efficiency include what developers say is the largest geothermal installation in New York City, and Mighty Buildings has produced 3D-printed, zero-net energy homes. A program by Lendlease, Rubicon Technologies, Mycocycle, and Rockwood Sustainable Solutions is studying ways to use mushrooms to make asphalt shingles reusable, in one example of finding sustainable materials.

Another industry effort, this one from mechanical, electrical, and plumbing groups have started the MEP 2040 challenge, which seeks to achieve net zero in their projects by 2040. That initiative is also focused on embodied emissions, which account for 10% of building emissions.

The group of building industry organizations addressing the UN says it will take on a leadership role in decarbonizing the building industry and support government leaders regarding their efforts in making building improvements. Among the organizations that signed the statement are ASHRAE, the International Code Council, the American Institute of Architects, and the New Buildings Institute.

“Simultaneously, making changes to how and what we build is one of our most effective tools for mitigating and adapting to climate change and places a great responsibility on the built environment industry,” says ASHRAE President Farooq Mehboob. “This is a responsibility we earnestly accept.”