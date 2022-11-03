Saks and TerraCycle Announce Beauty Recycling Program

Saks, the digital platform for luxury fashion, in partnership with international recycling company TerraCycle, is releasing the Saks Beauty Recycling program. The program introduces a new solution for customers to recycle empty beauty containers through Saks.com and at Saks Fifth Avenue stores across the US.

Customers can mail in their eligible empty beauty containers by using prepaid shipping labels that are downloadable via Saks.com. Customers can also drop off eligible empty containers in a designated collection bin at their local Saks Fifth Avenue store. All collected waste is then sorted by category based on composition, such as plastics and metals, and consolidated and sent for processing to become new raw resources that are transformed into new products, like furniture and gardening equipment.

The Saks Beauty Recycling program accepts empty hair care, skin care, and cosmetic packaging from all brands — including those sold on Saks.com and in Saks Fifth Avenue stores — as well as from other retailers.

In the beauty and personal care industry, 100 personal care brands based in more than 15 countries are partnering in an effort to remove 4,127 tons of plastic waste every year. The brands partnered with rePurpose Global to tackle the issue of plastic pollution globally by going plastic neutral, plastic negative, or pledging waste removal through the organization’s 14 impact projects.

Other recent sustainable efforts in the beauty sector include WWP Beauty, a full-service supplier to the global beauty industry, which has launched two new packaging collections in Eastman’s Cristal One Renew and Cristal Renew. The two companies have been working together since 2021 when WWP Beauty obtained its International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC), which certifies that the molecular recycled content of products can be traced through the entire development cycle, from creation to manufacturing.

Another such effort is the Estée Lauder Companies’ recently implemented system that applies heat and cool technology to its manufacturing systems, which will shorten the production process and help reduce waste.