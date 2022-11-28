Shell Acquires Biomethane Production Company Nature Energy Biogas

Nature Energy Biogas, a producer of biomethane and renewable energy from organic waste, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Shell Petroleum NV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, will acquire 100% of the company for a total enterprise value of nearly $2 billion.

Nature Energy owns and operates 14 industrial scale biomethane plants and an international development pipeline of about 30 plants across Europe and North America. The company applies a design-build-own-operate model to all its projects. Nature Energy’s position in biomethane production from organic waste uses three key market drivers, the company says: the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions; providing local, secure and affordable energy; and solving for the increasing amount of organic waste in a circular manner.

For Shell, the acquisition further increases the company’s ability to work with its established customer base across multiple sectors to forward its transition to net-zero emissions. It will also support Shell’s ambition to profitably grow its low carbon fuels production and customer offering in its customer-facing marketing business.

Over the last five years, Nature Energy has experienced growth through investments, with the number of plants in operation increasing from four to 14 and its biomethane production growing significantly. Nature Energy has developed a series of technology-led initiatives to increase the biomethane yield and monetize other output streams. The company has expanded internationally across France, the Netherlands, and North America, and employs more than 400 people worldwide, a five-fold increase over the period.

In August, Shell entered into a non-exclusive cooperation agreement to advance a collaborative clean energy hub in the Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania region. The hub would focus on decarbonization opportunities that feature carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), as well as hydrogen production and utilization. The development of this hub, and its associated infrastructure, would generate new, sustainable jobs, stimulate economic growth, and help achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions, according to the companies.