US Commits to Zero-Emissions Heavy Trucks

The United States has pledged to sell all zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses by 2040, joining dozens of other countries, local governments, and organizations to make that commitment.

The US signed on to the Global Memorandum of Understanding on Zero-Emission Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicles at COP27. Nations including Ukraine, Ireland, Belgium, and the Dominican Republic, also signed the pact that also calls for a short-term goal of 30% of zero-emission fleet vehicles by 2030.

The US involvement follows a letter sent in early November 2022 from 16 members of Congress who urged President Biden to join the initiative. They say medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (MHDV), which include commercial vehicles, large trucks, and buses, account for 10% of the vehicles on the road but 28% of the emissions from transport.

The lawmakers say a complete transition to zero-emission MHDVs by 2050 could reduce emissions of the vehicles by 73%.

“We believe United States participation in the Global MOU will send clear market signals to industry and allow U.S. policymakers greater access to an international knowledge-sharing network designed to support the implementation of best practices, policies, incentives, and investments necessary to make the transition to 100% zero-emission MHDV sales,” the letter states.

The agreement was implemented by CALSTART and the Netherlands at COP26. There are now 26 nations that have signed the agreement, as well as more than 60 local governments and organizations.

In addition to nations pushing for and incentivizing the move to zero-emission fleet vehicles, the initiative also calls on vehicle manufacturers and operators to do the same. It also asks for financial institutions and investors to help fund the transition and for utilities and developers to increase infrastructure.

CALSTART estimates the US could avoid more than 700 million metric tons of emissions by 2040, and more than 1 billion metric tons of emissions by 2050 if it meets the standards of the agreement. According to the Environmental Defense Fund, the number of electric MHDVs sold doubled in 2021 from 2020, and the number of zero-emission trucks and buses will increase by 26% from 2020 through 2023.

The US has also made zero-emission transportation a priority of its recent energy goals and legislation. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $7.5 billion toward a national electric vehicle charging network, and $10 billion in clean transit and school buses. As a result of the law, 35 states have had their charging infrastructure plans approved.

The Inflation Reduction Act calls for $1 billion for clean heavy-duty vehicles, including commercial vehicle credits. The EPA also recently said it would implement tougher emissions standards on heavy-duty vehicles by the end of 2023.

In the US, several companies have begun transitioning to commercial fleets, including Amazon, FedEx, Frito-Lay, and United Rentals. Earlier this year, TerraWatt Infrastructure said it received more than $1 billion of funding to help increase charging centers and operations for commercial fleets.

Members of the MHDV agreement plan to meet annually to outline progress and share data. The agreement does not require federal agencies to adopt new emissions regulations, targets, or standards.