Wells Fargo Provides $195 Million Tax Equity Commitment for 2 US Solar Facilities

Leeward Renewable Energy today announced that it has closed approximately $420 million in construction to term financing from MUFG Bank Ltd. and a $195 million tax equity commitment from Wells Fargo for its Big Plain Solar Facility located in London, Ohio and its Oak Trail Solar Facility located near Moyock, North Carolina.

MUFG served as the Green Loan Structuring Agent, Coordinating Lead Arranger, and Administrative Agent for the construction to term financing, arranging financing commitments from eight financial institutions and Export Development Canada (EDC). The debt was issued under the Green Loan Principles, which aim to facilitate and support environmentally sustainable economic activity.

In 2021, Wells Fargo established its Institute for Sustainable Finance, which supports clients and communities to accelerate the transition to an equitable, low?carbon economy, including the deployment of $500 billion in financing to sustainable businesses and projects by 2030. Approximately $68 billion in sustainable finance was deployed in 2021.

The Big Plain and Oak Trail Solar facilities are currently under construction and, when completed, will provide a combined 296 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy to Verizon Communications under a long-term power purchase agreement. Both projects are expected to reach commercial operation by mid-2023.