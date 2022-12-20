Amazon Enters into Agreement for 19 Renewable Gas Stations

Amazon has entered into an agreement with Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for the energy company to build 19 renewable natural gas stations nationwide. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. recently announced the opening of another renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling station that will provide an anticipated 1.4 million gallons of the clean fuel annually for Amazon and other truck fleets in the greater Chicago area.

Located at 300 Southcreek Parkway, the Romeoville station is intended to support the retailer in its adoption of RNG, a sustainable fuel produced from organic waste, which has been given an average carbon rating of -317 by the California Air Resources Board and is helping fleets to further their carbon reduction and fiscal goals.

The station initially will fuel more than 100 Amazon trucks and is designed with sufficient fueling capacity to accommodate several hundred more trucks. Amazon heavy-duty trucks have already fueled at more than 86 existing Clean Energy stations around the country and under the agreement announced last year, another 17 new Clean Energy-owned stations are slated to follow Romeoville, with several expected to open early next year.

RNG by the Numbers

By dispensing 1.4 million gallons of RNG annually instead of diesel, the Romeoville station will reduce carbon emissions by 15,219 MT metric tons, Clean Energy said.

The Romeoville station spans 8.2 acres and includes multiple public access fast-fill dispensers for easy in-and-out fueling of RNG; time-fill posts for up to 152 trucks, allowing for cost-effective fueling and the most advanced technology transmitting real-time data to customers; and 153 parking places for drivers’ personal vehicles. Beginning today, this multi-million-dollar station gives the thousands of heavy-duty trucking fleets that operate throughout the busy Chicago area the ability to fuel with a clean, renewable, and sustainable fuel.

Clean Energy is also investing in the production of renewable natural gas with partners, TotalEnergies and bp, at dairies throughout the Midwest. The RNG produced at these dairies and others around the country will flow into the Romeoville station and Clean Energy’s nationwide fueling infrastructure.

The RNG digesters at dairies allow their owners to solve the problem of fugitive methane while realizing an additional revenue stream.