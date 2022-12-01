Water management company Aqualia will use an environmental, health, and safety (EHS) platform from Cority to help gather data and analytics for increased visibility of its safety initiatives as more operations look to implement such programs with their ESG work.

The program, called Safety Essentials, includes data on safety observation, investigation management, and cause analysis, and offers corrective actions. Aqualia plans to use it to standardize and simplify reporting and mitigation.

Aqualia is one of the largest water management companies with more than 43 million users in 17 countries. It manages and provides insight into all stages of water cycles and aims to be transparent with its operations and uses of water.

The Cority EHS system is a software-as-a-service platform that offers a variety of information and reporting capabilities. The company says it provides a complete view of an operation’s risk and allows users to focus on assessing and managing that risk effectively.

Automated systems are becoming key to improving business processes across a variety of aspects, including ESG efforts and supply chain operations, especially to analyze a range of information and simplify reporting to increase transparency. Cority says that information can help meet investor and consumer demand as well as stay on top of regulatory requirements.

A 2021 survey from research firm Verdantix found that 57% of EHS executives felt they would be driving ESG initiatives in their companies, and 37% said they would get increased funding for ESG projects. Verdantix says that the connection is enhanced through improved technology and EHS platforms adjusting to also provide ESG information.

Last year Cority acquired ESG software provider WeSustain. As a result, the company updated its CorityOne platform with a sustainability cloud offering that provides users with a single source of information on their ESG and sustainability programs.

Blackstone’s $1.4 billion purchase of Sphera is another example of blending the EHS and ESG space. The 2021 acquisition is reported to be the highest valuation of an EHS software provider.

In the year since, Sphera has improved automated supply chain monitoring through an acquisition of Riskmethods, patterned with PwC to strengthen digital ESG platforms, and added a life cycle assessment system that can help track Scope 3 emissions among other processes.

In another sustainability effort, Cority recently upgraded a waste management system into its EHS platform. That improvement was part of its 2020 acquisition of Enviance.

Aqualia plans to use the digital EHS platform across its international water operations. The company says it sought an integrated digital system to manage EHS scenarios across its expansive network.