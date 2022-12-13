About EMC

EMC is a turnkey Lighting + Technology solutions provider specializing in energy audits, lighting retrofits, controls integrations, service maintenance, warranty and incentives management. The company takes a lifecycle approach to support the unique needs of customer operations, maximizing the efficiency, effectiveness and life of their investment. Their team brings customer environments into the future with the latest technology advancements.

Title: Case Study: National retailer transformed portfolio with updated building controls

Date: 12/14

Time: 1:00pm ET

Speakers:

Aakash Chandarana, GM, IoT Solutions + Smart Building Controls, EMC

Derek Johnson, VP, Project Excellence, EMC

Description: A national retailer sought out a smart building controls solutions provider capable of solving for an aging building controls system throughout 800 store locations. With an outdated, proprietary system this retailer knew they were losing money due to operational inefficiencies. They wanted to take a proactive approach to updating building systems and controls to help lower operating and maintenance costs, while increasing control of their own data. Come to the session thinking about where your facilities are today and how you can transform them into the energy efficient smart buildings you want them to be tomorrow.