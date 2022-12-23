China’s Largest Stand-Alone Energy Storage Station with Hithium LFP Battery has Gone Live

A 200MW/400MWh stand-alone energy storage station in Ningxia, China has been connected to the grid recently. ROBESTEC supplies this giant station with energy storage systems that apply Hithium’s advanced LFP energy storage batteries. As the largest of its kind in China up to this moment, this project is a major milestone in the building of renewable energy power system in Ningxia.

Applying Hithium’s batteries, the energy storage systems in this project work by storing the energy generated by renewable sources like solar and wind. It modulates frequency and peak according to power grid loads. When the grid experiences high demand, the stored energy can be directed towards homes and businesses.

With its storage capacity of 400MWh, this project can provide electricity for 300 households for one year consumption. The energy storage systems can significantly reduce coal consumption and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 501,000 tons per year. It’ll ensure the future security of the Ningxia’s energy supply and play a major role in the net-zero transition.

This project is a great example of finding the best available technology at the best value, in order to answer the technical challenges the grid is faced with when delivering a net zero energy sector. The project will help ensure the stability of the electricity network, enabling greater volumes of renewable energy projects to be connected to the grid, as China continues to decarbonize.