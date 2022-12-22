Closing Out 2022 With a New Ownership Team

As 2022 comes to a close, we’d like to thank you for your support over the past year and wish you a happy holiday season.

It has been an exciting and productive year for Environment+Energy Leader. From Virtual Summits to weekly webinars, celebrating thought leaders and innovative projects and products, and a growing international following, our entire team is grateful for this elite community.

As we set our sights on 2023 and beyond, E+E Leader has some extremely exciting news to share. Earlier this month, C-Suite Compass LLC, under the leadership of Sarah Roberts and Jessica Hunt, acquired Environment+Energy Leader from Business Sector Media LLC. Sarah and Jessica have been at the forefront of overseeing E+E Leader’s growth over the past several years and are looking forward to continued growth in the years ahead.

With the launch of collaborative and revamped programs, a growing editorial staff, and additional opportunities for C-Suite level professionals we are fortunate to have such an amazing network to share the most current news, best practices, and research that have influenced environment, energy, and sustainability conversations–and powered decision-making.

And finally, thank you to our readership, event attendees, and sponsored partners for making E+E Leader one of the top go-to sources for environment and energy news and intelligence.

For information on any of E+E Leader’s programs, reach out to our team for a copy of the most current media kit and promotions. Please note, Environment+Energy Leader will be taking a much-needed holiday with family and friends from December 23-January 1. See you in 2023!

Warmest Wishes & Happy Holidays,

-Sarah Roberts & Jessica Hunt

New for 2023

Guest Author Program

The E+E Leader Guest Author Program is an opportunity for Industry Experts & C-Suite Executives to share their views, opinions, experience, and best practices with an audience of countless C&I professionals. Content should be vendor neutral and align with the editorial focus of the quarter. Email Jessica Hunt to secure a publication date and topic approval.