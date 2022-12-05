How Lowe’s Plans to Reach Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

Lowe’s today announced its goal to reach net-zero emissions across the company’s scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, in accordance with guidelines from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). To meet interim SBTi targets, Lowe’s has also committed to decreasing its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 40% and reducing scope 3 emissions by 22.5% below 2021 levels by 2030.
To reach net-zero emissions by 2050, Lowe’s reduction strategy includes:
- Increasing operational efficiency and working to reduce emissions within Lowe’s footprint: Lowe’s is making further investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy within the company’s operations, while exploring emerging technologies to reduce emissions associated with its vehicle fleet and facilities.
- Continuing to expand sustainable products and services offered to customers: The company continues to encourage the transition of gas-powered products to battery and electric, while also promoting energy-efficient products, such as those certified by ENERGY STAR.
- Partnering with suppliers to help reduce upstream emissions: Lowe’s is working closely with suppliers to increase their operational efficiency and reduce their emissions through the use of renewable energy and low-carbon innovations.
The net-zero target builds on Lowe’s commitment to sustainability and recent progress, including achieving its 2025 goal of reducing scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 40% – relative to 2016 emissions levels – four years early. The company is also working to reach 50% renewable energy for Lowe’s facilities by 2030, and 74% of its strategic suppliers had sustainability goals in place in 2021.