How Lowe’s Plans to Reach Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

Lowe’s today announced its goal to reach net-zero emissions across the company’s scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, in accordance with guidelines from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). To meet interim SBTi targets, Lowe’s has also committed to decreasing its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 40% and reducing scope 3 emissions by 22.5% below 2021 levels by 2030.

To reach net-zero emissions by 2050, Lowe’s reduction strategy includes:

Increasing operational efficiency and working to reduce emissions within Lowe’s footprint: Lowe’s is making further investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy within the company’s operations, while exploring emerging technologies to reduce emissions associated with its vehicle fleet and facilities.

Lowe’s is making further investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy within the company’s operations, while exploring emerging technologies to reduce emissions associated with its vehicle fleet and facilities. Continuing to expand sustainable products and services offered to customers: The company continues to encourage the transition of gas-powered products to battery and electric, while also promoting energy-efficient products, such as those certified by ENERGY STAR.

The company continues to encourage the transition of gas-powered products to battery and electric, while also promoting energy-efficient products, such as those certified by ENERGY STAR. Partnering with suppliers to help reduce upstream emissions: Lowe’s is working closely with suppliers to increase their operational efficiency and reduce their emissions through the use of renewable energy and low-carbon innovations.

The net-zero target builds on Lowe’s commitment to sustainability and recent progress, including achieving its 2025 goal of reducing scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 40% – relative to 2016 emissions levels – four years early. The company is also working to reach 50% renewable energy for Lowe’s facilities by 2030, and 74% of its strategic suppliers had sustainability goals in place in 2021.