o9 Solutions Joins The Climate Pledge

o9 Solutions, an AI software platform provider for planning and decision-making, has announced that it joined The Climate Pledge to continue working on its sustainable end-to-end global supply chains.

Since Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019 to build a cross-sector community of companies, organizations, individuals, and partners intended to work together to address the challenges of decarbonizing the economy, businesses across 51 industries in 34 countries have signed the pledge. The Climate Pledge is a commitment by companies to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050. More than 300 organizations and entities have signed The Climate Pledge, including PepsiCo, Best Buy, Unilever, Microsoft, HP, Procter & Gamble, Maersk, and many more.

All Signatories of The Climate Pledge agree to:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions regularly.

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies.

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

In 2021, o9 signed a commitment to Science Based Targets and began measuring its carbon footprint, the data from which is included in its inaugural ESG report. Additionally, o9 will continue to track its Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions via a carbon accounting tool available on the o9 Digital Brain platform.

The platform was developed with a recent $295 million investment in o9. Digital Brain helps businesses across industries such as retail, manufacturing, automotive, telecom and oil and gas with a digital data platform to detect and predict supply chain demand and risks. The investments came from General Atlantic and its climate investing venture BeyondNetZero, Generation Investment Management, a sustainability investment manager, and existing o9 investor KKR.