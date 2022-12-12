Pernod Ricard Plans Carbon-Neutral Kentucky Distillery

Pernod Ricard is building a $250 million carbon-neutral distillery in Kentucky that will include technologies like electrode boilers powered with renewable energy.

The wine and spirit company says it intends for the facility, which will include related aging warehouses and a visitors’ center, to be completely carbon-neutral once it is operational. Pernod Ricard also says the distillery will also be the first of its size to achieve LEED certification.

In addition to the electrode boiler, the facility will also use an extensive amount of renewable energy. On-site electric trucks and vehicles will also be powered with renewable energy.

An electrode boiler is electrically operated, with the Pernod Ricard system using renewable energy. A current flows in water between electrodes and generates heat, which can be used for hot water or heating systems. It also can be used as an energy source for industrial purposes. This type of boiler has been around for decades but is becoming more common in these types of production processes with the increase of energy sources, such as renewables.

Construction of the facility, which Pernod Ricard says will have a 7.5 million proof gallon capacity, is expected to begin in 2023. The company plans to have the distillery and warehouses operational in 2025, and the $250 million investment will take place over five years.

Sustainability has become more of a focus in the beverage industry.

Earlier this year Woodinville Whiskey unveiled plans to expand operations of its sustainable processing facility in Washington, Diageo is planning a $192 million carbon-neutral facility in Canada for its Crown Royal Canadian Whisky brand. Anheuser-Busch is implementing a water reuse system at its Houston brewery that will be able to clean and reuse nearly 100 million gallons of wastewater each year.

As part of its plan for the Kentucky carbon-neutral facility, Pernod Ricard also plans to use local agricultural products produced with sustainable practices. The company will partner with local suppliers to source its ingredients and casks.

Pernod Ricard says it is an agricultural company at its foundation and the investment shows a long-term commitment to sustainable practices in that area.

Pernod Ricard’s Irish Distillers and Chivas Brothers brand companies also recently said they would invest in decarbonizing their distilleries and develop carbon-neutral facilities. Those investments include $368.5 million in facilities in Ireland and nearly $123 million in Scotland.