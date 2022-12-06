If you've no account register here first time
Rivian Inks Wind Energy Deal to Power Illinois Manufacturing Plant

wind energy
(Credit: Pixabay)

Rivian and Apex Clean Energy have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 50 megawatts (MW) of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Illinois. As Rivian’s first large-scale procurement, the agreement supports the company’s long-term vision of enabling high-impact renewable energy projects that reduce its carbon footprint while also benefiting customers, communities, and the electrical grid.

This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow Rivian to power as much as 75% of its Normal, Illinois, plant operations with carbon-free energy on an hourly basis. The PPA will also contribute to the company’s commitment to power its Rivian Adventure Network and Waypoints charging with 100% renewable energy. This is Rivian’s first major renewable energy purchase.

Rivian’s renewable energy strategy combines climate impact, community, and local ecological considerations. Working with the Nature Conservancy and its Site Renewables Right initiative, Rivian aims to support grid decarbonization while also promoting renewable developments that enhance the land, protect critical biodiversity, and improve local economies.

Within an hour’s drive of Rivian’s flagship Normal facility, Goose Creek Wind will put more carbon-free energy on the Central Illinois grid by tapping the region’s largest and most sustainable resource—the wind.

Rivian has signed the Climate Pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Apex is currently in the process of securing local permits and approvals for the 300 MW Goose Creek Wind project to be built and as a stipulation of the PPA. The project is slated to begin operations in 2024.

Vestas Commits to Carbon Neutrality and the Circular Economy
Cascades Is Cutting Greenhouse Gases And Using Less Energy
INEOS to Receive LNG from Sempra's Texas Development
The Home Depot Purchases 100 MW of Energy from Texas Solar Farm
