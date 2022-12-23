If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

SMUD and Swell Energy Partner on Virtual Power Plant That Strengthens the Grid with Renewables

solar
(Credit: Pixabay)

Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) and Swell Energy recently announced an agreement for Swell to act as the aggregator for the new My Energy Optimizer Partner+ program – a customer-driven virtual power plant initiative.

The initial effort will bring 20 MWh and 10 MW of renewable capacity to SMUD by recruiting, installing, and aggregating capacity from customers’ battery storage systems located in the Utility’s service area. The program has the opportunity to scale to 54 MWh and 27 MW over the term of the partnership. Contract capability is based on a 2-hour deliverable capacity, inclusive of exports with day-ahead notification for up to 240 events per year.

The virtual power plant program is one of the most advanced initiatives underway in California to aggregate residential solar and battery storage systems in a centralized manner, to reduce carbon emissions and make the electric grid more renewable, resilient, and reliable. While individual solar and battery storage systems help customers manage their own energy needs, the My Energy Optimizer Partner+ program enables customers to operate their individual systems alongside many others to aggregate and dispatch renewable energy sources to benefit their communities. Participating My Energy Optimizer Partner+ customers will receive both upfront and ongoing compensation, or GridRevenue, based on the capacity of their solar and energy storage systems.

Currently, there are approximately 600 customer-sited energy storage systems in SMUD’s service area, with an additional 400 in the interconnection process and thousands more projected over the next several years. My Energy Optimizer Partner+ will launch enrollments in Q1 of 2023, with operations planned to start in April 2023.

Whitepapers

Employee Engagement: The Key to Better EHS

Implementing an ESG Program: The CEO’s ESG Checklist

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Looking forward to seeing your E+E Leader Awards for 2023
Looking forward to seeing your E+E Leader Awards for 2023
Regulatory, Stakeholder Demands Driving Corporate ESG Efforts
Regulatory, Stakeholder Demands Driving Corporate ESG Efforts
Southeast US Battery Storage Projects Add 150 MW for Grid Reliability
Southeast US Battery Storage Projects Add 150 MW for Grid Reliability
EaaS Provider Redaptive Receives $200 Million from CPP Investments
EaaS Provider Redaptive Receives $200 Million from CPP Investments
﻿

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
© Copyright 2022 C-Suite Compass LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of C-Suite Compass LLC. Privacy Policy.