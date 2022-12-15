South Dakota’s Basin Electric Signs 25-Year PPA for Wind Energy

ENGIE North America and Basin Electric Power Cooperative announced they have entered into a 25-year, 200-megawatt (MW) Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) from ENGIE’s North Bend Wind project located in Hughes and Hyde counties in South Dakota.

The output from North Bend, which is expected to become operational in late 2023, will provide an addition to Basin Electric’s renewable energy mix, adding to its diverse energy portfolio, which provides affordable energy generation to support the needs of their 131 member cooperatives across nine states.

According to ENGIE, the renewable electricity generated by North Bend will be enough to help meet the monthly electricity needs of some 73,000 average US households and reduces carbon emissions by up to 620,000 tonnes of CO2e per year.

ENGIE will develop, build, and operate North Bend Wind consisting of 71 wind turbines on some 47,000 acres of land just outside Harold, SD, which is located in the cooperative’s service area.