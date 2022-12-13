The Evergreen State College to Undergo $3.8M Energy Savings Retrofit

The Evergreen State College in Washington state will undergo $3.8 million in energy savings upgrades. Willdan Group, an energy efficiency consultancy, was awarded the energy savings performance contract (ESPC).

As part of this 16-month contract to upgrade Lab II, Willdan will design, provide, and install new laboratory-grade HVAC control valves, direct digital control platform integration with advanced energy-saving strategies, and will refurbish 50-year-old HVAC systems. Willdan will also improve fume hood safety and operation, helping avoid classroom disruptions related to indoor air quality. To provide maximum benefit while meeting the college’s budget requirements, the improvements prioritize the repair and rebuilding of existing equipment and use electric and gas bill savings to offset some costs.

This is Evergreen State College’s third energy efficient upgrade. Most recently, Willdan implemented upgrades to Lab I and the Central Steam Plant, successfully reducing gas consumption by 25%. The goal of reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions with every facilities improvement project demonstrates Evergreen’s commitment to social responsibility.

ESPC’s allow federal agencies to procure energy savings and facility improvements with no up-front capital costs or special appropriations from Congress. An ESPC is a partnership between an agency and an energy service company (ESCO). They have become a popular way to fund energy efficient upgrades for public institutions.

In May 2020, the state of New Hampshire entered into an ESPC that allowed for energy conservation measures at more than 20 state facilities throughout its Seacoast Region.

The facilities that received energy conservation measures included buildings managed by several state agencies, including Fish and Game, Employment Security, Natural and Cultural Resources, and Transportation and Administrative Services. By utilizing an ESPC, New Hampshire saves energy without incurring any up-front costs. The state will pay for the energy improvements utilizing the energy savings, estimated to be more than $4 million over the 20-year contract term.