The Home Depot Purchases 100 MW of Energy from Texas Solar Farm

home depot
(Credit: Home Depot)

The Home Depot announced that 100 MW of solar energy purchased from National Grid Renewables at its solar and storage project in Denton County, Texas (known as Noble) will generate the approximate equivalent of nearly 8% of The Home Depot’s total electricity usage. The solar farm is National Grid Renewables’ largest solar project to date, and its first utility-scale energy storage project.

The Home Depot has pledged to produce or procure 100% renewable electricity equivalent to the electricity needs for all Home Depot facilities by 2030, expanding the company’s previous commitment to produce or procure 335 megawatts of renewable or alternative energy by 2025.

Noble is a 275 megawatt (MW) solar and 125 megawatt hour (MWh) energy storage project located in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Noble is projected to avoid 450,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually during operation.

The Home Depot is reducing its carbon footprint by improving the efficiency of the company’s operations and investing in alternative energy solutions. Since 2010, The Home Depot has reduced electricity consumption in its U.S. stores by 50 percent and currently operates rooftop solar farms on more than 80 stores and electricity-generating fuel cells in more than 200 stores.

The Home Depot currently purchases solar power from a 75 MW facility and is under contract for another 50 MW of solar capacity. The company also purchases energy from a 50 MW wind facility. The Home Depot expects the combined annual renewable energy generation from these agreements would be enough to power more than 500 stores.

INEOS to Receive LNG from Sempra's Texas Development
BloombergNEF Outlines Energy Transition Net-Zero Scenarios
Corporate Solar Adoption Rates Soar
Europe Leads Global Sustainability Ratings
