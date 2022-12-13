If you've no account register here first time
ESG

TradeSun Acquires Independent Ratings-Based Platform, Coriolis

(Credit: Pixabay)

To accelerate ESG-compliant trade, TradeSun, a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions for trade compliance and automation, has acquired data company Coriolis Technologies.

The strategic acquisition will enable the global and regional banks that make up the TradeSun network to expand across the supply chain. This follows a partnership between the two businesses earlier this year that enabled banks to assess their ESG performance across trade transactions.

Coriolis’ ESG products, including the independent ratings-based platform created with more than 50 financial institutions, will now be delivered through TradeSun. The platform evaluates, tracks, and verifies supply chain participants in relation to the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals and other important legal frameworks, such as the EU Taxonomy. By assessing ESG impact across all trade supply chain tiers, it promotes supply chain transparency.

The acquisition marks the start of TradeSun’s expansion plans and serves as a catalyst for the company to achieve its goal of facilitating a smooth, digitalized, and more sustainable trade flows enabling communities and their residents to thrive.

﻿

