ACE Green Recycling and Tabono Investments Sign Partnership to Promote Circularity

ACE Green Recycling has signed a partnership with Tabono Investments to build two new facilities in South Africa. According to the companies, the green energy facilities will separately process and recycle lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries by using ACE’s technology that creates zero scope-one emissions by operating without fossil fuel-based heating while using 100% electrified, hydrometallurgical recycling.

The joint venture will develop and run both recycling facilities as greenfield projects. Under the new structure, ACE will own 51% of the recycling facilities and Tabono will own 49%.

“Green energy is on the rise in South Africa and, with it, lead-acid and lithium-ion battery usage,” says Tabono co-founder Liran Assness. “With dedicated environmentally friendly ways of recycling batteries, the world can leverage valuable materials like lead, lithium and cobalt, and power our future in a less harmful way.”

In 2020, a record 53.6 million metric tons of electronic waste was generated last year. Raw materials contained in that waste had approximately $57 billion in value. Driven by an increase in technology and outdated devices, their sustainability impacts, and the potential to regain usable metals and materials, the electronic waste management market is expected to grow significantly. 

E-Waste Market

The e-waste management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 15% through 2027, according to a report by UnivDatos Market Insights. The report looked at sources of e-waste, including electric utilities, appliances, communication devices, and medical equipment, and analyzed the material recovery of metals, plastics, and glass.

According to the United Nations, as much as 50 million metric tons of e-waste are produced each year. Less than 20% of it is recycled with most ending up in landfills. The UN says the value of e-waste is more than $62.5 billion.

