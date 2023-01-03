AIT Joins The Climate Pledge

AIT Worldwide Logistics has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the environment by joining The Climate Pledge. Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, The Climate Pledge is a commitment signed by nearly 400 companies across 34 countries to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050. AIT aims to meet this goal by 2035.

As a signatory to The Climate Pledge, AIT agrees to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis, implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through business changes and innovations, which include efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies. The company also agrees to neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, and permanent offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions.

AIT developed its own environmental sustainability initiatives in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, with an aim to support sustainable consumption and production and to combat climate change and its impacts. To achieve these goals, AIT plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions status through emission reduction practices and carbon offset purchases.

Internally, AIT teammates also oversee emissions, waste, and energy management processes and programs, including a company-wide commitment to recycling and paper reduction. Additionally, AIT uses its transportation management system to track and measure carbon dioxide emissions down to the shipment level.

“AIT is proud to reinforce our commitment to sustainability and join a community that will share knowledge, ideas, and best practices to combat climate change,” said AIT Executive Vice President and CIO, Ray Fennelly. “As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, we look forward to taking collective action to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035, five years ahead of the pledge’s 2040 target. This goal not only aligns with our core values but will also create a better planet for our teammates, customers, partners, and the communities where we live and work—for generations to come.”

Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019 to build a cross-sector community of companies, organizations, individuals, and partners intended to work together to address the challenges of decarbonizing the economy, and businesses across 51 industries in 34 countries have signed the pledge.