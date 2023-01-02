Allegiant Teams with Schneider Electric to Tackle ESG Goals

Allegiant Travel Company has released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report that details the company’s efforts to reduce its climate impact and enhance the communities where employees live and work. Allegiant partnered with Schneider Electric, an energy management and automation company, to develop its comprehensive ESG program.

Key highlights from Allegiant’s 2021 ESG Report include:

In 2021, Allegiant’s per passenger fuel consumption, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand revenue passenger miles, was 12% more efficient than the industry average.

Over the past decade, the Las Vegas-based travel company has reduced fuel consumption on a revenue passenger mile basis more than any other domestic airline due to investments in improving its aircraft fuel efficiency.

Allegiant began providing ongoing carbon emissions reporting of its Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHC) emissions.

In 2021, Allegiant invested more than $200 million and brought in more than 240 high-wage jobs by creating new bases of operations in Austin, Texas; Flint, Michigan; and Appleton, Wisconsin.

Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, set to open in 2023, is being constructed using eco-friendly materials and practices throughout the property. Every inch of the resort was designed with sustainability in mind, including the installation of a 2,300-foot seawall to prevent shoreline erosion. Sunseeker will employ up to 1,200 people, which will make it the third largest employer in Southwest Florida.

The report, Allegiant’s first of its kind, has been prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks.