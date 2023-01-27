Babcock & Wilcox Gets $65 Million Providing Services for UK Plant

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) has been awarded a $65 million dollar contract to provide engineering services and advanced technologies for the Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant Ltd. (LSEP) located at Lostock Gralam near Manchester, UK.

A joint venture formed by FCC Environment (UK) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, the Lostock plant will generate 60+ megawatts of energy utilizing residential waste for both businesses and residential areas. One of the largest waste-to-energy plants in operation, it is expected to annually process 600,000 tonnes of waste.

B&W will provide GMAB™ flue gas treatment technologies, SPIG™ air-cooled condensers, and Diamond Power® boiler cleaning equipment technologies and services for the project that involves both their Denmark and US offices.

Executive VP and COO Jimmy Morgan said “B&W’s waste-to-energy, environmental and other technologies will play a critical role in decarbonization and the transition to renewable energy, and we’re pleased to contribute our expertise to the Lostock project.”

An LSEP spokesperson said, “We thank Babcock & Wilcox for supporting us with the delivery of this project and look forward to working with the B&W team. This appointment is a key milestone on our journey to manage the delivery of the LSEP plant and provides the certainty that will help us to unlock the significant investment, job creation and energy security benefits of the project.”

B&W’s global operations will provide technologies and services for the project, including GMAB™ flue gas treatment technologies, SPIG™ air-cooled condensers and Diamond Power® boiler cleaning equipment.

B&W Environmental’s technologies including GMAB, SPIG & Diamond Power are applicable for a plethora of applications from co-incineration and hazardous waste incineration plants to waste-to-energy such as the LSEP plant which will begin commercial operation toward the end of 2025.