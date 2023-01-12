Biden Administration Lays Out Blueprint For Decarbonization

In November of 2021, The Biden administration shared a comprehensive plan with an aim of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and at least 50-52% reductions from 2005 levels by 2030. To reach these crucial climate objectives, this blueprint outlines ways to collaborate between all governing bodies and work in conjunction with the private sector.

After a culmination of years of work, earlier this week the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization was released. The document includes measures for reducing all greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, which now accounts for one-third of all domestic GHG emissions, by 2050.

The document, which is a result of the Memorandum of Understanding in September between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and three other departments – Energy, Transportation, and Housing & Urban Development, was created to provide direction for future policy decisions as well as research deployment through public-private collaborations. These two documents are a testament to the several billion invested in clean transportation initiatives like the Inflation Reduction Act and 2021’s Infrastructure Law.

In conjunction with the Transportation Research Board’s annual meeting in Washington, D.C., this week marks a monumental step forward regarding our plans for transportation reform. Regulators have announced that more comprehensive approaches will be developed between now and 2030 to research and invest in environmentally friendly solutions, with further scaling of these activities between 2030-2040 before finally completing the transition by 2050.

Blueprint Highlights

The blueprint recognizes the rapidly evolving requirements of travel and the rise of automation and connectivity, which it states, “will dramatically change future mobility in ways that are hard to forecast.” Regulators concluded that “transportation systems need to be flexible enough to accommodate unforeseen new technology and societal changes that will cause mobility shifts.”

The plan emphasizes several critical focuses to ensure equitable development, including transit-oriented growth, zoning reform in the area, and supporting safe active transportation: