California Installs Water Bottle Fill Stations for Family Services

California American Water and EchoTech Services, Inc. have unveiled seven recently installed water bottle fill stations at Wayfinder Family Services’ main campus in Los Angeles.

The utility company partnered with Wayfinder, a statewide nonprofit organization serving children in foster care, individuals with vision impairment or multiple disabilities, and their families, to install the units with the goal of upgrading existing aging water fountains and promoting the benefits of drinking from the local water supply. The filling stations provide clean water in a safe, touchless way that is convenient for both staff and students. With over 150 staff members, residents, and students on the campus, the filling stations will not only help to reduce the amount of single-use plastics but will also provide clean water in a safe, touchless way.

Water bottle filling stations are part of the company’s overall conservation outreach program and have been installed on campuses around the world. Drinking enough water plays an important role in a child’s overall health, when students nearly triple how much water they drink throughout the day with this simple initiative.

“We are so grateful to California American Water for their support of this important initiative at our main campus,” said Jay Allen, Wayfinder’s President, and Chief Operating Officer. “Access to clean, filtered water for our residents, families, and staff will not only contribute to health and wellness but also reinforces our community’s commitment to going green.”

In 2019, Coca-Cola and Pepsi launched a similar project when they separately developed high-tech water refill stations that invite customers to refill their own bottles for free, with the option to purchase flavors and carbonation for small fees.

Disposable water bottles are one of the most heavily consumed products in the United States. According to the Container Recycling Institute, 86% of disposable water bottles used in the United States become garbage or litter, adding 38 billion disposable water bottles in US landfills. The water bottling process releases 2.5 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere annually.

California also recently passed what is said to be the toughest law on single-use plastics and packaging waste in the United States. Senate Bill 54 requires that by 2028 at least 30% of plastic packaging in the state be recyclable, with that number increasing to 40% by 2030 and 65% by 2032.